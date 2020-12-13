Renee Paquette Discusses Jon Moxley Revealing Their Pregnancy On AEW Dynamite

The wrestling world was stunned when Jon Moxley revealed Renee Paquette is pregnant on AEW Dynamite, but how did she feel about it?

Moxley made the announcement on AEW Dynamite in a very casual manner, but the wrestling world was overwhelmed with the news. When speaking to Denise Salcedo, Renee admitted she was happy that he did that, as it took the pressure away from her having to do a big reveal.

“It was not always the plan. As it got closer, we’re like, ‘I guess we should be announcing it soon,’ cause I am sure at some point people are gonna be like ‘is she just getting really fat?’ {laughs} And he was already in Jacksonville, and he was messaging me and was like ‘I think I am just gonna say it tonight’ and I was like ‘okay.’ It just took so much pressure off of me because I kept trying to think of how we were gonna announce it. I didn’t want to be cheesy or too over the top or too emotional or vulnerable with it, so the fact that he took those reigns and I didn’t have to think about it beyond that was easy. It was funny for me because it was almost a throw-away line in the promo for him, he kinda just said it and moved on, it wasn’t like the purpose of the promo but it was such a pivotal line, and immediately my phone was just blowing up with friends being like ‘excuse me?’ {laughs} It was pretty funny, pretty cool, and it was just nice to have it out there now… I didn’t have to worry about doing some big fancy reveal…”

Renee also spoke about how excited she is about the journey, and admitted she’s also excited to see Moxley in ‘Dad mode.’