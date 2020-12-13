AEW
Renee Paquette Discusses Jon Moxley Revealing Their Pregnancy On AEW Dynamite
The wrestling world was stunned when Jon Moxley revealed Renee Paquette is pregnant on AEW Dynamite, but how did she feel about it?
Moxley made the announcement on AEW Dynamite in a very casual manner, but the wrestling world was overwhelmed with the news. When speaking to Denise Salcedo, Renee admitted she was happy that he did that, as it took the pressure away from her having to do a big reveal.
“It was not always the plan. As it got closer, we’re like, ‘I guess we should be announcing it soon,’ cause I am sure at some point people are gonna be like ‘is she just getting really fat?’ {laughs} And he was already in Jacksonville, and he was messaging me and was like ‘I think I am just gonna say it tonight’ and I was like ‘okay.’ It just took so much pressure off of me because I kept trying to think of how we were gonna announce it. I didn’t want to be cheesy or too over the top or too emotional or vulnerable with it, so the fact that he took those reigns and I didn’t have to think about it beyond that was easy. It was funny for me because it was almost a throw-away line in the promo for him, he kinda just said it and moved on, it wasn’t like the purpose of the promo but it was such a pivotal line, and immediately my phone was just blowing up with friends being like ‘excuse me?’ {laughs} It was pretty funny, pretty cool, and it was just nice to have it out there now… I didn’t have to worry about doing some big fancy reveal…”
Renee also spoke about how excited she is about the journey, and admitted she’s also excited to see Moxley in ‘Dad mode.’
“I was so excited, I felt like I was waiting for it to happen at some point. At some point I am gonna become a mom, that will be the journey I am gonna take but then once it happened it was like ‘Oh I am actually pregnant, this is a thing that is going to happen, now there’s this child that I am responsible for, forever…’ I had very little experience with babies, so we’ll see how it all goes… I am also excited to see how Jon reacts to having a baby in the house. Him in dad mode is gonna be great. {laughs}” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions).
AEW
Hangman Page To Team With Dark Order, More Announced For 12/16 AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling has unveiled what looks to be the complete, or very nearly complete lineup for the December 16 edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.
It has already been announced that The Inner Circle will look to get back on the same page in a gigantic 14-man tag team match, while AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has challenged the “Bad Boy” Joey Janela to a No Disqualification, Anything Goes match in order to strike any remaining doubt from his performance in the recent World Title Eliminator series.
Also announced, NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Deeb will partner with Big Swole to take on the winners of the 2020 AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup, Ivelisse and Diamante.
The Dark Order will get another chance to seduce Hangman Adam Page, as he’ll attempt to coexist with John Silver and Alex Reynolds for a six-man tag against Matt Hardy and Private Party.
Updated Lineup:
— No DQ, Anything Goes: Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela
— Six-Man Tag: Hangman Page & The Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. Matt Hardy & Private Party
— Cody Rhodes vs. Angelico
— SCU (Christopher Daniels & Kazarian) vs. The Acclaimed
— 14-Man Tag: The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho & Jake Hager & Santana & Ortiz & Sammy Guevara & MJF & Wardlow) vs. Best Friends & Top Flight & The Varsity Blondes & Brandon Cutler
— Serena Deeb & Big Swole vs. Ivelisse & Diamante
— Sting to appear live!
AEW
Kenny Omega Issues ‘No DQ, Anything Goes’ Challenge For AEW Dynamite
Kenny Omega has challenged the “Bad Boy” Joey Janela to a No Disqualification, Anything Goes match on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, in order to definitively prove that his recently title win was not a fluke.
The official AEW Twitter accounted posted a video of a “paparazzo” following Omega to the airport, on his way to Saturday’s huge AAA TripleMania event in Mexico City. This was a follow-up to the tease made earlier in the day by AEW President Tony Khan. Check it out:
When approached by a paparazzo at the airport today and captured on video, #AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX made a challenge for a specific match Live on Wednesday on #AEWDynamite. Here is the challenge: pic.twitter.com/glvfGtqpRC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 12, 2020
On the road to last month’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, a tournament took place on television to decide who would next challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship.
That tournament was of course won by Kenny Omega, but before he battled his former tag partner Hangman Page in the finals, he moved past an unprepared Sonny Kiss in the first round. Sonny was filling in for his tag partner, Joey Janela, who was pulled at the very last moment as a COVID-19 precaution.
A win would earn Janela a match for the world title, and Omega is allowing him to compete in his familiar hardcore environment so that there can be doubt of his legitimacy should he win. He also invited the “Bad Boy” to bring Sonny along with him, as IMPACT EVP Don Callis will also be present.
AEW
Tony Khan Teases “Important Match” For AEW Dynamite Following Airport Challenge
AEW President Tony Khan is teasing a potentially interesting matchup for next Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
“A challenge was made today for an important match to take place Live on AEW Dynamite next week,” Khan tweeted. “It was captured by a paparazzo at the airport, and having seen the footage, absolutely I’ll sanction this match for Dynamite. We’ll post the video challenge and announce the match tonight!”
With NBA legend SHAQ now mixed up on Wednesday nights, “The Icon” Sting back home on TNT and Kenny Omega’s heist of the world championship ushering in a potential relationship with IMPACT Wrestling, there’s a lot of possibilities on the table.
A challenge was made today for an important match to take place Live on #AEWDynamite next week. It was captured by a paparazzo at the airport, & having seen the footage, absolutely I’ll sanction this match for Dynamite. We’ll post the video challenge + announce the match tonight!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 12, 2020
Goldberg Admits He Doesn’t See Himself Hanging Up His Boots “Anytime Soon”
Pete Dunne Reflects On The #Speaking Out Movement & Changes He Wants To See
WWE SmackDown Taping Plans For Christmas Day/New Year’s Day
Number One Contender’s NXT Championship Match Set For 12/6 WWE NXT
Cody Rhodes Reflects On His Time Working With Impact Wrestling
This Week’s Best Instagram Photos
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (12/7): Randy Orton vs Bray Wyatt, Asuka vs Shayna Baszler, More
NXT TakeOver: WarGames Results (2020): Undisputed Era vs Team McAfee, Strap Match & More!
WWE Raw Results (11/30): Symphony Of Destruction, #1 Contender’s Triple Threat
AEW Dynamite ‘Winter Is Coming’ Results (12/2): Moxley vs Omega, Iconic Debut, IMPACTful Partnership In The Works?
Kenny Omega Reunites With Karl Anderson At IMPACT Final Resolution (Video)
WATCH: NXT TakeOver: WarGames Dark Match Released
WWE’s The Bump: Drew McIntyre, Goldberg, Joe Manganiello & More
Watch Io Shirai’s Insane WarGames Dive, Finn Balor Says “All Eyes Go Back On The Prince” This Week
NXT Takeover: WarGames Pre-Show (Video)
Trending
-
Impact14 hours ago
IMPACT Wrestling Final Resolution Results: Three Titles On The Line, Kenny Omega Appears!
-
WWE2 days ago
WWE Smackdown Results (12/11): Sasha Banks Defends Women’s Title, Sami Zayn vs Big E
-
WWE2 days ago
James Ellsworth Reveals Chris Jericho’s Influence In Getting Him A WWE Job
-
AEW2 days ago
Kenny Omega Issues ‘No DQ, Anything Goes’ Challenge For AEW Dynamite
-
WWE14 hours ago
Paul Heyman Leaves Big E Speechless: “New Day Will Only Be A Footnote In Your Story”
-
AEW2 days ago
Tony Khan Teases “Important Match” For AEW Dynamite Following Airport Challenge
-
WWE2 days ago
Betting Odds For WWE TLC; Who Are The Favorites To Win?
-
WWE2 days ago
REPORT: WWE To Begin Filming On ‘NXT India’ Next Month, Tournament Planned