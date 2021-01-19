WWE
Renee Paquette Discusses Whether Jon Moxley’s Departure Impacted Her In WWE
Renee Paquette recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet, where she discussed if Jon Moxley leaving WWE impacted her final spell with the company.
Moxley walked away from WWE and ended up joining AEW while Renee was still part of WWE, but she told Chris that it actually helped in some ways, especially on commentary.
“Shockingly, no, it didn’t. It actually made my life easier to be honest in the sense of like, one of the hardest parts was like I had just started doing commentary when he came back from injury, and he came back and was coming back as this heel character. And god, calling my husband’s matches while he is this like wacky heel was like a really hard spot to be in because some days I would get the feedback of like, ‘Just call it like a wrestling match. You don’t know him,’ to then being like, ‘What did you guys have for dinner last night,’ or ‘What did you guys talk about at home over the weekend?’ I’m like, ‘F***!’ I had no idea how to like really navigate that. So once he left, I was like, ‘Well, at least I don’t have to deal with that anymore, thank god.’
“But no, you know, I kind of kept waiting to see if people would maybe treat me a little differently, like even just — because I was sitting in production meetings every week, like, ‘Are they going to want me in production meetings because I’m so privy to all the information going on in WWE,’ and like, ‘Are they going to not want me to know this information, so I’m not like leaking information to my husband or something?’ But no, none of that ever really happened. If it did, it was a slow enough burn that I never noticed it.” (H/T to Rajah.com for the transcriptions)
Serena Deeb Reflects On Working With CM Punk & What She Learned From Him
Serena Deeb recently spoke with the AEW Unrestricted podcast where she reflected on her time working with CM Punk in WWE.
The current NWA Women’s Champion was part of the Straight Edge Society in WWE, and she discussed what it was like working with CM Punk during that period.
“It was a learning experience working with somebody like Punk. He has a very strong personality, and he has very strong beliefs, so he will fight for those beliefs until the day he dies and he will not apologize for it. I think that’s what got him really far in wrestling and gave him a lot of success. Not only that, but that’s a quality that I think really worked for him. He would speak up, and he would speak his mind. If he didn’t like something, he would communicate that. There were several times when he didn’t like something and it was changed.”
Serena then spoke about what she learned from Punk during that time period, and what her favorite moment of managing him was.
“So, I learned a lot from him just in terms of confidence. He’s somebody who I really admire in that in that realm. I think favorite moments – obviously doing WrestleMania. Punk wrestled Rey Mysterio, and probably my favorite moment the entire time managing was in that match when Punk was on the ropes ready to take the 619, and Rey hit the ropes. I hopped up on the apron, and there were 72,000 people there in Phoenix. The boos – literally across my back, I felt these boos just standing on the apron. This little 5’4″ girl in this huge stadium, and the people were so mad in that moment, and it was just an awesome feeling.” (H/T to Rajah.com for the transcriptions)
Kofi Kingston Reveals How He Suffered His Jaw Injury
Kofi Kingston is currently sidelined after suffering a jaw injury, and he has revealed how he sustained that injury.
During the latest episode of The New Day: Feel the Power podcast, Kingston explained that he suffered the injury during his singles match with Cedric Alexander on WWE Raw last month, after taking a knee to the face.
“Back to when I injured my jaw, so I got kneed in the face by Cedric Alexander, three weeks ago,” said Kingston. “A couple of my teeth were chipped. It was fine. It was cool. The point of impact was really sore. So, I thought, ‘Okay, it’s a bruise or whatever’. The next week, we had a six-man match and everything was fine. A little pain, but not terrible.”
However, even though the injury was initially fine, Kingston admitted that the pain got worse over time, which is what led to him taking time off.
“Then, the next week, right before we went out, it just kept feeling like it was loose. As soon as we get out there to the ring, I’m moving around and now, I’m feeling it kind of come out of place and feel like it wasn’t set in.”
While Kofi is taking time out of the ring right now, he did reveal that if there were fans in attendance, he feels like he could work through it as the adrenaline would help.
“I feel like if the fans were there, I wouldn’t have felt that [pain],” said Kingston. “Throughout the whole match, every time something would happen, where I would get hit or whatever, I would just grab my jaw. The entire match, I’m thinking about it the whole time, but if we had fans there, I’d been not necessarily injured, but been hurt in the match. You just feel the adrenaline of the crowd and it just makes you will your way through it. So, I don’t know.”
“It changes the whole dynamic of just how we do what we do and the approach, even. It’s just really, really strange and I don’t know if it’s for the better or the worse. I guess the best way I can describe it is just being different.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
AJ Styles Comments On Hornswoggle Dressing As Him For IMPACT Wrestling
While AJ Styles wasn’t aware it was happening ahead of time, he has given his thoughts on Hornswoggle dressing as him, calling himself ‘The Weenomenal One.’
During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Styles gave his thoughts on the situation, stating that if he’s able to make some money from it, then Hornswoggle should go for it.
“I didn’t see it, but I saw pictures. Hilarious. Good for him. The Weenomenal One is hilarious to me, so if he’s able to make a little money off The Weenomenal One, then go for it,” he said.
Styles would go on to discuss his relationship with Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, talking about why they worked so well as a trio.
“It’s one of those things where it’s like, ‘How did this get over so well?'” Styles said. “It’s because you had guys that genuinely wanted to hang out together. We weren’t just together when it came to wrestling. We were together outside of the wrestling ring, too. We were actually hanging out, and I think that’s why it worked so well for us at that time. We all hang out together, so seeing those guys, I’m happy for them. It’s cool they’re able to continue what they started, whenever it was.”
AJ Styles is currently focused on heading into the WWE Royal Rumble, where he will be one of the 30-men attempting to book a main event slot at WWE WrestleMania 36.
