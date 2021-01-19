Renee Paquette Discusses Whether Jon Moxley’s Departure Impacted Her In WWE

Renee Paquette recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet, where she discussed if Jon Moxley leaving WWE impacted her final spell with the company.

Moxley walked away from WWE and ended up joining AEW while Renee was still part of WWE, but she told Chris that it actually helped in some ways, especially on commentary.

“Shockingly, no, it didn’t. It actually made my life easier to be honest in the sense of like, one of the hardest parts was like I had just started doing commentary when he came back from injury, and he came back and was coming back as this heel character. And god, calling my husband’s matches while he is this like wacky heel was like a really hard spot to be in because some days I would get the feedback of like, ‘Just call it like a wrestling match. You don’t know him,’ to then being like, ‘What did you guys have for dinner last night,’ or ‘What did you guys talk about at home over the weekend?’ I’m like, ‘F***!’ I had no idea how to like really navigate that. So once he left, I was like, ‘Well, at least I don’t have to deal with that anymore, thank god.’

“But no, you know, I kind of kept waiting to see if people would maybe treat me a little differently, like even just — because I was sitting in production meetings every week, like, ‘Are they going to want me in production meetings because I’m so privy to all the information going on in WWE,’ and like, ‘Are they going to not want me to know this information, so I’m not like leaking information to my husband or something?’ But no, none of that ever really happened. If it did, it was a slow enough burn that I never noticed it.” (H/T to Rajah.com for the transcriptions)