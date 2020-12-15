Renee Paquette Discusses Why WWE Didn’t Have Her Wrestle

Renee Paquette did everything there was to do in WWE, apart from actually get into the ring and wrestle, but it turns out she was down for that as well.

Renee spoke with the “Getting Over” podcast, and she revealed that she was always open to doing something physical if it was within a storyline. However, she doesn’t think WWE wanted her in that role, and instead, WWE didn’t want to risk ruining what she had.

“So, I was always down to do something. Anything, whether it’s a storyline, whether it involves physicality. I played sports. I was such a tomboy growing up. I wasn’t like a fragile little thing. Like, I will get in there and get dirty and get scraped up, I’m not afraid of that.