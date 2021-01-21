WWE
Renee Paquette To Host Special Royal Rumble Edition Of WWE Backstage
The former Renee Young will return to television on January 30 for a special pre-Royal Rumble edition of WWE Backstage on FS1. The episode will air Saturday, January 30 at 8 p.m. ET.
Renee Paquette broke the news in a new video posted to WWE on FOX’s Twitter account.
“It’s happening. I am so freakin’ excited about this because…it’s happening! January 30 on FS1 at 8 p.m. eastern, you guys can feast your eyes on WWE Backstage. The gang is getting back together to talk all things WWE. It will air on the eve of the Royal Rumble, my personal favorite pay-per-view. I get to see my girl Paige, my dude Booker. This is going to be a moment. It means I have to get out of my house too. It’s all happening. We are all so excited.”
#WWEBackstage is back?!? Here's our good friend, and the host of Backstage, @ReneePaquette with all the details! pic.twitter.com/9orrdQg79u
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 21, 2021
As she noted, both Paige and Booker T will return for their analyst roles.
New WWE Funko POP! Figures & More Revealed At 2021 Funko Fair
Several new WWE Funko POP! figures were revealed today as a part of the ongoing 2021 Funko Fair, including some first-time ever additions to the line.
The figures being added to the general retail collection include Edge, Chyna, Drew McIntyre, Otis with the Money in the Bank briefcase, and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin with the Smokin’ Skull belt.
There is also a second new “Stone Cold” Steve Austin figure wearing a black “Stone Cold” t-shirt, in a two-pack with The Rock. The two come with a miniature Raw wrestling ring, and are available at Gamestop. Also at Gamestop is a POP! figure of the late Eddie Guerrero, with a special WrestleMania XX collector’s pin.
Walmart has several new releases available for pre-order including a Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection two-pack of Mankind and The Rock, and a WrestleMania X-Seven lunchbox.
Finally, there is a third new “Stone Cold” Steve Austin figure exclusive to 7/11 stores, with an “Austin 3:16” t-shirt, the WWE Championship and WWE Tag Team Championship.
Men’s & Women’s Dusty Cup Matches Set For Friday’s WWE 205 Live
For the first time ever, women will compete on WWE 205 Live this Friday.
The WWE Network show will host two Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic matches, one for the men and one for the women.
- Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher vs. Tony Nese Ariya Daivari
- Gigi Dolin & Cora Jade vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell
Don’t miss two high-stakes #DustyClassic Matches TOMORROW NIGHT on #205Live! 👀@WWENetwork @WWENXT https://t.co/ok3ZM0I02L
— WWE (@WWE) January 21, 2021
As noted, Dolin and Jade are the former Priscilla Kelly and Elayna Black, respectively. This tag match will mark their official NXT in-ring debuts.
Meanwhile, Ciampa and Thatcher will team up for the first time after months of being at each other’s throats. Thatcher just beat Ciampa inside the NXT Fight Pit on Wednesday. They are taking the place of Ashante “Thee” Adonis and Desmond Troy due to storyline injuries.
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest NXT Dusty Cup news.
Four-Way Elimination Tag Team Match Announced, Ben Carter Set For Next Week’s NXT UK
WWE has announced two items for next week’s new episode of NXT UK.
After debuting in a loss to NXT UK Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin two weeks ago, Ben Carter will be in action on the January 28th episode. His opponent is unknown at this time.
I’m back doing the damn thing next week on @NXTUK… pic.twitter.com/Fr6HL67fzz
— Ben Carter (@bencarterbxb) January 21, 2021
Headlining the episode will be a four-way elimination tag team match to determine the new number one contenders. The match will pit Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster vs. Oliver Carter and Ashton Smith vs. The Hunt vs. Pretty Deadly.
Unfortunately for The Hunt, Eddie Dennis will be banned from ringside.
Breaking News: @EddieDennis1986 has been banned from accompanying #TheHunt in NEXT WEEK's Four Way Elimination Match to determine the No. 1 Contender for the #NXTUK #TagTitles! pic.twitter.com/6ccqihvWJI
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) January 21, 2021
The winning team will eventually challenge Gallus for the NXT UK Tag Team Championship.
