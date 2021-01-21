Renee Paquette To Host Special Royal Rumble Edition Of WWE Backstage

The former Renee Young will return to television on January 30 for a special pre-Royal Rumble edition of WWE Backstage on FS1. The episode will air Saturday, January 30 at 8 p.m. ET.

Renee Paquette broke the news in a new video posted to WWE on FOX’s Twitter account.

“It’s happening. I am so freakin’ excited about this because…it’s happening! January 30 on FS1 at 8 p.m. eastern, you guys can feast your eyes on WWE Backstage. The gang is getting back together to talk all things WWE. It will air on the eve of the Royal Rumble, my personal favorite pay-per-view. I get to see my girl Paige, my dude Booker. This is going to be a moment. It means I have to get out of my house too. It’s all happening. We are all so excited.”

#WWEBackstage is back?!? Here's our good friend, and the host of Backstage, @ReneePaquette with all the details! pic.twitter.com/9orrdQg79u — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 21, 2021

As she noted, both Paige and Booker T will return for their analyst roles.