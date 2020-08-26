Renee Young Announced For ‘The Bump’, Former WWE Star Sarah Logan Returning

Renee Young will get one more chance to say goodbye to the WWE Universe this Wednesday morning, appearing as a special guest on The Bump.
Young and WWE mutually and amicably announced her departure earlier this week, after eight years with the company as a backstage interviewer, host and the first woman to land a full-time spot on the Monday Night Raw commentary team.
The Bump airs every Wednesday morning at 10:00 am ET on the WWE Network and digital platforms. Also confirmed for this week’s show is former WWE Champion John Layfield, The Viking Raiders, former WWE Superstar Sarah Logan, and Mandy Rose.
This week's #WWETheBump guest thread is absolutely ⭐️-studded… and it's gonna hit you right in the feels, too.
Starting us off is the one, the only, @ReneePaquette! pic.twitter.com/oh0FYS2gsW
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) August 25, 2020