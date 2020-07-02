Renee Young Announces She Has Created A Cookbook

Earlier this week Renee Young teased a “big fat announcement” and yesterday the WWE broadcaster broke the news that she is creating her own cookbook.

Renee took to Instagram to confirm that she has handed over the manuscript for the cookbook that she has been working on for several months now.

She wrote, “Announcement time!!!!! Finally it’s here and i can share it with you guys!! I wrote a cookbook! I finally handed over my manuscript today. Been writing and cooking my butt off for 3 months, and i couldn’t be more excited for the rest of the process to get this book to you lovely people!!”

Anyone who follows Renee on social media will be well aware of how much Renee enjoys cooking, as she often posts different videos of herself cooking.

Renee stated within the video that the book will have more than 70 recipes, focusing on a range of items from breakfasts to sandwiches and cocktails. There will also be a music playlist to accompany the cooking to set the mood, with the name and release date coming at another point.