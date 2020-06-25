Renee Young has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Man. What a few days,” the WWE interviewer tweeted. “My show gets cancelled and I get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone.”

It was reported earlier this week that the FS1 studio show WWE Backstage, which Renee has hosted since its inception, would no longer be continuing on the network as a weekly series.

In addition to her duties in WWE, Renee is also the wife of All Elite Wrestling world champion Jon Moxley. Tony Khan himself broke the news on Wednesday afternoon that Moxley would miss this week’s AEW Dynamite after coming into contact with someone that had tested positive for COVID-19.

It was assumed at the time that his title match with Brian Cage in two weeks at Fyter Fest was still on at that point, and AEW is still advertising it as such, but this news obviously brings that into question.