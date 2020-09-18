Everyone’s first meeting with Vince McMahon is a daunting moment, and Renee Young recently revealed how her experience went down.

During an interview with, Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Renee spoke about how she bumped into the WWE Chairman backstage, with that being their first meeting. However, it wasn’t a perfect one, and a lot of that was down to make up.

“The first time I met him – and he would not even remember this. It was very meeting-in-the-hallway, and I shook his hand and whatever. We were in Hershey, Pennsylvania, I was brought in to TV and I got to the building early, as one does when you’re new. I was used to our world of acting auditioning where you show up fresh faced then change and get ready for the show. Then I realized that’s not really the deal, and you should show up looking nice with a full face of makeup on,” said Renee. “Little me is walking around backstage with a clean face, squeaky clean, and he comes walking down the hallway, and I’m like, ‘Hi!’ And I don’t remember who it was with him, but they said Vince should not see you without makeup on. You should be fully done. He did not react in any poor way or anything, but I remember being like, ‘Oh, I didn’t know that. I thought I came here and I would go into makeup, so why would I already have makeup on?’ It was very weird. He would not remember that, but I just remember that happening and I had not a clue that that was how it’s supposed to work.”

Renee Young got to work with Vince McMahon more during her time on commentary, but admitted that it wasn’t an easy situation.