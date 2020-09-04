Renee Young Discusses Telling Vince McMahon She Was Leaving WWE

Former WWE broadcaster, Renee Young recently spoke with Sports Media where she discussed the moment she told Vince McMahon she was leaving.

As with any job, a resignation period is needed in WWE, therefore Renee Young had to have the conversation with the WWE Chairman about leaving the company. However, that moment was only a conversation on her final day with WWE, as Renee revealed it was actually Michael Cole that she did all of her conversations with.

“I was talking to [Michael] Cole about everything, keeping him in the loop on how I was feeling, and he was taking those conversations and talking to Hunter, Vince, and Kevin Dunn, and letting them know. I wasn’t under a talent contract at that point, I was an employee, so I only had to give two weeks notice. It was really a different situation. It was odd being like, ‘here is my two weeks notice for this job I’ve been doing forever.’ I didn’t talk to — I texted with Hunter and Steph, and I went and said bye to Vince and Kevin Dunn on my last day, other than that, I had no conversations with them up until my last day. Everyone knew where we were at and they understood. With my skillset, they just don’t really have a thing for me to do right now. They respected where I was coming from,” she said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)