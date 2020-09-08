Renee Young Discusses The Length Of Her Non-Compete & If She’s Open To Working For AEW

Renee Young recently spoke with Sports Media where she talked about her non-compete clause with WWE and if she’ll work with AEW.

It has been made very clear that Renee Young is currently unable to work for AEW or any other form of wrestling-related company due to a non-compete clause she has with WWE. However, Renee spoke about how her clause is longer than that of normal wrestlers, which tends to be 90 days.

“I’ve accumulated a mass of wrestling knowledge over the last eight years that it would be kind of dumb to just throw that away,” Young said. “It seems like doing that would be kind of a waste of the last almost ten years. I don’t even know if I’m legally allowed to say how long my non-compete clause is, but it’s in and around [1 year]. I don’t know – I’m just a girl that likes to talk about wrestling. I’m not into the legal jargon.

Renee then spoke about if she’d be open to working for AEW, admitting that commentary doesn’t really interest her, but she did reveal a role that she tried to do in WWE.

“I think if that was something that ever were to come up [working with AEW], I don’t think that putting me on commentary is the right move,” Young continued. “Even when I started doing commentary, I was stoked to do that but it was never a goal of mine. My dreams are not dashed by not being on commentary. I tried to pitch to the head writers of SmackDown to use me like UFC uses Megan Olivi, and she feels like an important part of the broadcast. I think that roaming reporter type of role would be awesome with any wrestling company.”

