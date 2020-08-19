Renee Young On Her Way Out Of WWE

Renee Young’s time in WWE is coming to an end.

The Canadian sports broadcaster, who will likely return to using her real name, Renee Good, has been with the pro-wrestling and sports entertainment giant since 2012.

The news was first reported by Outkick.com, and quickly confirmed by both Mike Johnson at PWInsider and Ryan Satin at Pro Wrestling Sheet.

During her time with the company, Renee took on multiple roles including backstage interviewer, pre-show host, and became the first woman in history to join the Monday Night Raw commentary team full-time.

She at one point had her own series on the WWE Network, and up until recently hosted the FS1 studio show WWE Backstage alongside Booker T, Paige and a series of reoccurring guests including CM Punk.

Renee is married to AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.