Renee Young Posts Heartfelt Message On Her WWE Departure

WWE SummerSlam was officially the final WWE appearance for Renee Young, and she has posted a heartfelt message to the WWE Universe.

It had been reported last week that the popular WWE broadcaster would be leaving the company, but it wasn’t until last night on the WWE SummerSlam kick-off show that she confirmed the news herself.

Renee has been with the company for eight years, and during that spell, she has covered a variety of roles. The Canadian has worked as a backstage interviewer, a commentator, a panel host, and even got to host her own show on FOX during her time with the company, breaking down barriers and making history along the way.

Her appearance on the show was her last official piece of work for the company and Renee Young has now posted a heartfelt message on Instagram to the world of WWE. The message confirmed her departure while recapping her biggest achievements in WWE and teasing what her future might be.