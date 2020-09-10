Renee Young Reflects On Her Raw Commentary Work: “My Head Was Spinning”

Renee Young recently spoke with the Sports Media podcast where she reflected, in detail, on her time on WWE Raw commentary.

Renee discussed having to commentate on her husband, admitting she was worried that she’d ruin his heel run in the company.

“My head was spinning,” Young said. “I would be told all the time, ‘Don’t say anything about it. Just call the match as it is and we’re not going to mention it.’ Then the next thing I know, Graves is getting fed lines about wondering what we talk about at the dinner table or what we talk about at home. It was such a weird thing, and when he re-debuted as a heel, I was struggling with saying the right things to put him and his character over. I knew how important it was to him and how much time and effort he put into making that heel run a success. I thought I was going to be the one to trash it and not make it successful. It was a lot of pressure to get it right. “The biggest problem I had was not being able to hear Vince in my headset,” Young added. “I was constantly like, ‘Wait, what?’ or asking him to repeat himself in the little spy cam at the desk. Obviously, when you’re out there, you know people are going to be throwing a bunch of s–t at you, but it’s really difficult if you can’t hear them or understand what they’re saying. There’s a lack of communication to it. Even when I’d ask for direction on how to be produced, I wouldn’t really get it. It goes both ways. As many times as I felt over-produced, there was an equal amount of time I really felt like I was hung out to dry.”

Renee admitted that she thought that she lost steam at some point in WWE and couldn’t really pick out exactly why that happened.

“I definitely felt like I lost steam but couldn’t quite put my finger on why,” Young revealed. “I really felt like they were giving me the keys to the castle and everyone was supportive, but once my run on commentary ended up not being what everyone thought it would – certainly wasn’t what I had hoped it would be – they just ended up kicking me back to Fox to do my thing. Which was fine, but I just felt lost. “Everything outside of RAW commentary and hosting a show on Fox just seemed like a step back. I felt like I was just spinning my wheels and there was nowhere to go.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)