Renee Young Reveals She’s Open To Being A Manager, Has A Client In Mind

Renee Young has done all manner of different jobs during her time with WWE so far from backstage interviewing, commentating, and hosting pre-shows and WWE Backstage.

However, it appears that there is one more role she would like to tick off her list. Renee recently spoke with Outkick The Coverage and she admitted that she would be able open to working as a WWE manager.

“I would love to do that,” she replied. “It’s something that I’ve always kind of wanted to dabble in.”

Renee has clearly been thinking about the idea as well as she actually revealed one WWE Superstar she would like to work with.

“One person who I thought for a second, I was like, ‘Oooh … should we pitch a thing?’ was Elias,” she said. “I thought it would be really fun to manage Elias as his band manager or something.”

