Renee Young Reveals The Sex Of Her & Jon Moxley’s Baby

After making his shocking debut during the Winter Is Coming event, Sting will sit down with Tony Schiavone for an interview on AEW Dynamite.

The WWE Hall Of Fame returned to TNT programming for the first time since the Monday Night Wars and ran off Team Taz before staring down both Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin.

It was an incredible debut, which Tony was very excited about on commentary, but his appearance certainly provided more questions than answers.

However, on the upcoming 12/9 episode of AEW Dynamite, fans may get some answers as Tony Schiavone is set to sit down with Sting for an interview with the Icon.