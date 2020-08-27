Renee Young Reveals Which Three Wrestlers She Enjoyed Interviewing The Most

Renee Young recently appeared on WWE’s The Bump after leaving the company at WWE SummerSlam, revealing her favorite interviews.
Renee obviously interviewed countless WWE Superstars throughout her career with the company, but during her appearance on the show, Renee picked out her three favorites to speak with.
“I always love a good heel interview,” she began. “I’ve had some great moments with Paul Heyman. He brought me up a level when I was doing my backstage interviews. He helped me flex my acting chops a bit. Kevin Owens is also great. He always said ridiculous things and tried to get me to pop, and Samoa Joe too.
“Joe was, at the time, doing a program with my husband, and he would say things to me about Jon [to get under my skin]. You try to be professional, but everyone knows that Jon and I are married, so I had to create this undertone where I’d be like, ‘How dare you say that about my husband.’ I’d have to say those would have to be some of my favorite interviews.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)