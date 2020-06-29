Renee Young Teases A “Big Fat Announcement” For Wednesday

After what has been a difficult week for Renee Young, the popular WWE broadcaster appears to have some good news coming later this week.

Last week saw Renee Young’s FS1 show, WWE Backstage be seriously scaled back, and then she, unfortunately, confirmed that she had tested positive for COVID-19, making for a tough week.

However, Renee Young has been providing a very positive outlook on things despite battling the virus, and on Wednesday, Young has promised a “big fat announcement.”

Hey y’all!! I’m so so happy, I have a big fat announcement for everyone on Wednesday! 😋 — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 28, 2020

While Renee didn’t give any teases about what the announcement would be, she did respond to a fan who made a few guesses. They predicted the announcement could be that she had recovered from COVID-19, that she is pregnant, or that she is moving back to Canada. However, it appears that fans can cross those off the list because Renee denied them all.