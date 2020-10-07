Renee Young To Co-Host WWE Smackdown Season Two Kickoff For FOX

In a press release sent out on Wednesday afternoon, FOX confirmed it will be celebrating the start of “season two” of Friday Night Smackdown on October 16.

The festivities will include a pre-show featuring the return of Renee Paquette, formerly Renee Young, who will co-host alongside longtime colleague and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. This will be her first major appearance since leaving WWE earlier this summer.

Below is the full press release: