Renee Young To Co-Host WWE Smackdown Season Two Kickoff For FOX

In a press release sent out on Wednesday afternoon, FOX confirmed it will be celebrating the start of “season two” of Friday Night Smackdown on October 16.
The festivities will include a pre-show featuring the return of Renee Paquette, formerly Renee Young, who will co-host alongside longtime colleague and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. This will be her first major appearance since leaving WWE earlier this summer.
Below is the full press release:
Los Angeles – With FOX Sports’ fall programming slate ramping up, including the start of season two of FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN on FOX, the network is set to deliver two new WWE specials.
On Sunday, Oct. 11, catch WWE: THE BEST MOMENTS OF 2020, an exciting look back at the year’s biggest stars and most memorable moments in WWE. The special airs adjacent to Sunday’s regional NFL broadcasts airing in-market at 1:00 PM ET and 4:05 PM ET. Viewers with an NFL matchup airing at 1:00 PM ET can watch WWE: THE BEST MOMENTS OF 2020 at 4:30 PM ET; viewers with an NFL matchup airing at 4:05 PM ET can watch the special at 3:00 PM ET.
In celebration of the second season of FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN on FOX, FOX Sports’ WWE personalities come together for a special FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN KICKOFF SHOW on Friday, Oct. 16. Longtime broadcaster Renee Paquette and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T host a bevy of WWE Superstars and special guests live from the brand new “WWE ThunderDome” in Orlando.
The FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN KICKOFF SHOW begins at 7:30 PM ET/PT and 6:30 PM CT/MT, leading into the season premiere of FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN on FOX at 8:00 PM ET/PT and 7:00 PM CT/MT.
On the digital front, FOX Sports elevates its WWE coverage with the addition of its newest multimedia contributor, Ryan Satin. The former editor-in-chief of “Pro Wrestling Sheet” joins the network’s digital team just in time for the WWE Draft, which he discusses in his first FOX Sports column.