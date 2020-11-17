REPORT: Another Major Name To Attend This Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series PPV

You can add the Olympic gold medalist and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle to the list of names scheduled to be at this Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

PWInsider.com reports that Angle will be present at this weekend’s event, and while it’s not clear exactly what his role will be, it’s assumed that has something to do with The Undertaker’s heavily promoted “Final Farewell”.

The Undertaker’s storyline brother Kane and Bone Street Krew members Savio Vega and The Godfather are also scheduled to appear at Survivor Series.