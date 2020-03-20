REPORT: Current Plans For Smackdown Women’s Title At WrestleMania 36

The current plan for the Smackdown Women’s Championship is for the title to be defended in a six-pack challenge at WrestleMania 36, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Five names have been locked in at this point including reigning champion Bayley, Sasha Banks, Naomi, Carmella and Lacey Evans, with one more name that has reportedly not been finalized.

This will be the third women’s title match at WrestleMania 36, taking place over two nights on April 4th and 5th. Becky Lynch is scheduled to defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Shayna Baszler, while Charlotte Flair will challenge Rhea Ripley for the NXT title.