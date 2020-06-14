REPORT: Edge, Randy Orton Rematch Not Originally Scheduled For WWE Backlash

Tonight, two of the greatest pro-wrestling stars of a generation will face off in what WWE is billing the “Greatest Wrestling Match of All Time”, but that was not the original plan.

After Edge made a shocking return to action during the 2020 Royal Rumble match, he warred with long-time rival and former tag team partner Randy Orton, leading to a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36 – the Rated-R Superstar’s first singles bout in nearly a decade.

According to a report from Gary Cassidy of Sportskeeda, the anticipated rematch between Edge and Randy Orton was not supposed to take place until this year’s SummerSlam pay-per-view.

The match was pushed up due to the amount of top names currently off television, including Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, Samoa Joe and more.

Cassidy also reports that the “Greatest Wrestling Match of All Time” branding was decided on after plans were changed to have the match take place at Backlash instead of SummerSlam.