REPORT: Mickie James Not Injured In Match With Asuka, Just Really Good At Selling

Mickie James was apparently not injured in her Monday Night Raw title match with Asuka earlier this week, according to a new report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.

The final seconds of the Raw Women’s Championship match were painfully awkward, as the referee called for the bell despite no visible submission from James as she was trapped in the Asuka Lock.

Johnson reports that the decision was made for the referee to step in and stop the match, as there was concern that she may have been injured or “out on her feet”.

In reality, the six-time WWE women’s champion (and three-time TNA Knockouts Champion) was just really good at selling the effects of the submission, and was in no way legitimately injured during the performance.

Unfortunately, James’ most recent return to the ring for WWE has been marred with frustration. In her first match back in more than a year, she lost to Natalya in less than three minutes and was not given her own entrance. She then defeated Lana in a quick two-minute match. This is clearly not how anyone wanted her big title opportunity to turn out.