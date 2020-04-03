REPORT: Nobody In WWE Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus

In a new report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it has been stated that so far nobody in WWE has been tested positive for Coronavirus.

In what is certainly good news, Meltzer reported that nobody in the company has tested positive for the disease, although it is worth noting that he didn’t say how many have actually received a test.

Both Rey Mysterio and Dana Brooke did quarantine themselves, which is why they weren’t involved in WWE WrestleMania 36, but it would appear that they haven’t actually contracted the disease.

Of course, with this being such a fluid situation, anything could change moving forwards, but hopefully, this remains to be the same, with nobody contracting it.