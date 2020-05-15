Report On The Future Of WWE 205 Live

It’s positive news for fans of WWE 205 Live as it has been reported that wrestling will be back from this Friday as Mike Johnson at PWInsider reported that WWE taped two episodes lately.

During the most recent set of tapings the company taped two episodes of the cruiserweight show, and the episodes are going to be 30-minutes in length.

In the past month, WWE has aired old footage, with “Matches That Made Me” specials where different 205 Live wrestlers have shared matches that helped develop them and showcase their talent in the company.

There have been specials on Oney Lorcan, The Singh Brothers, Ariya Daivari, and The Brian Kendrick. However, this week will see brand new action as the brand returns to action.