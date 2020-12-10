Connect with us

WWE

REPORT: Three Possible Main Event Matches Being Discussed For WrestleMania 37

Published

4 hours ago

on

While nothing is set in stone at this point, WrestleVotes is reporting three potential main event matches that are all currently on the table for next year’s WrestleMania 37 in Tampa, FL.

Right now Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg in a match originally scheduled and announced for WrestleMania 36 is being discussed. Goldberg planted the seeds for that just this week, calling out the champion during an appearance on WWE’s The Bump.


A rematch between Edge and Randy Orton is also being considered. While again, there is plenty of time for Vince McMahon to change his mind, this match has been talked about as a no-brainer for WrestleMania in 2021 ever since Edge was injured at the height of their rivalry earlier this year.

The last potential match is perhaps the most interesting. A triple threat match between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, “Limitless” Keith Lee and a returning Brock Lesnar is on the table. Lee and Lesnar had a great spot in the 2020 Royal Rumble match that got a good reaction, and Lesnar would obviously be coming after McIntyre, who took the title off him at WrestleMania 36.

Bobby Fish Undergoes Surgery Following WarGames, Dakota Kai Out Of Action?

Published

3 hours ago

on

Dec 10, 2020

By

There were some casualties of war following NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

In a video package that aired on this week’s WWE NXT, it was revealed that Undisputed Era’s Bobby Fish had to go under the knife to reattach his triceps. There’s no word yet on a timetable for his return.


Additionally, Dakota Kai noted in the same video that she will be out for a while following an apparent neck injury suffered when she took an Eclipse from Ember Moon onto a chair. It’ll be interesting to see if Kai realigns with Raquel Gonzalez upon her return.

As previously noted, Candice LeRae suffered a broken arm during the women’s WarGames match. Despite the injury, it looks like she will still appear on NXT regularly until she is cleared.

Check out WWE’s “Casualties of WarGames” video below:

WWE

Two Singles Matches, Contract Signing Set For WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Published

8 hours ago

on

Dec 10, 2020

By

Three items have been announced for this week’s new episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

To make their TLC clash official, SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and Carmella will meet face-to-face for a contract signing. After weeks of attacks and back-and-forth dialogue, expect this confrontation to be anything but subtle.


Elsewhere, Big E will face Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn in a non-title bout. Should Big E score the win, that could put him in line for a title match at TLC. Additionally, another singles match with possible TLC implications will be Dolph Ziggler vs. Montez Ford.

We’ll have complete SmackDown coverage right here at ProWrestling.com.

WWE

Raw Tag Team Championship Match Announced For WWE TLC, Updated Card

Published

10 hours ago

on

Dec 10, 2020

By

WWE announced on Thursday that The New Day will once again defend the Raw Tag Team Championship against Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business. This clash will go down at WWE TLC on December 20.

A stipulation has not been named for the rematch at this time. The teams have feuded for weeks with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods retaining their titles twice in a row last month. On the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, Cedric Alexander scored a pinfall win over Kingston.


Six matches are now confirmed for the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs pay-per-view.

WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs
December 20, 2020

TLC Match for the WWE Title
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles

TLC Match for the Universal Title
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match
Nia Jax (c) & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Asuka & Lana

Smackdown Women’s Title Match
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella

Raw Tag Team Title Match
The New Day (c) vs. The Hurt Business

