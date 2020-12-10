REPORT: Three Possible Main Event Matches Being Discussed For WrestleMania 37

While nothing is set in stone at this point, WrestleVotes is reporting three potential main event matches that are all currently on the table for next year’s WrestleMania 37 in Tampa, FL.

Right now Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg in a match originally scheduled and announced for WrestleMania 36 is being discussed. Goldberg planted the seeds for that just this week, calling out the champion during an appearance on WWE’s The Bump.

A rematch between Edge and Randy Orton is also being considered. While again, there is plenty of time for Vince McMahon to change his mind, this match has been talked about as a no-brainer for WrestleMania in 2021 ever since Edge was injured at the height of their rivalry earlier this year.

The last potential match is perhaps the most interesting. A triple threat match between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, “Limitless” Keith Lee and a returning Brock Lesnar is on the table. Lee and Lesnar had a great spot in the 2020 Royal Rumble match that got a good reaction, and Lesnar would obviously be coming after McIntyre, who took the title off him at WrestleMania 36.