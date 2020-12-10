WWE
REPORT: Three Possible Main Event Matches Being Discussed For WrestleMania 37
While nothing is set in stone at this point, WrestleVotes is reporting three potential main event matches that are all currently on the table for next year’s WrestleMania 37 in Tampa, FL.
Right now Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg in a match originally scheduled and announced for WrestleMania 36 is being discussed. Goldberg planted the seeds for that just this week, calling out the champion during an appearance on WWE’s The Bump.
A rematch between Edge and Randy Orton is also being considered. While again, there is plenty of time for Vince McMahon to change his mind, this match has been talked about as a no-brainer for WrestleMania in 2021 ever since Edge was injured at the height of their rivalry earlier this year.
The last potential match is perhaps the most interesting. A triple threat match between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, “Limitless” Keith Lee and a returning Brock Lesnar is on the table. Lee and Lesnar had a great spot in the 2020 Royal Rumble match that got a good reaction, and Lesnar would obviously be coming after McIntyre, who took the title off him at WrestleMania 36.
WM: Source stressed nothing is close to official or concrete, but as a working idea the following is what’s being considered:
Reigns vs Goldberg, Edge vs Orton & an interesting twist: McIntyre vs Lesnar vs Keith Lee. Lots of variables in play, especially the attendance factor.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 10, 2020
Bobby Fish Undergoes Surgery Following WarGames, Dakota Kai Out Of Action?
There were some casualties of war following NXT TakeOver: WarGames.
In a video package that aired on this week’s WWE NXT, it was revealed that Undisputed Era’s Bobby Fish had to go under the knife to reattach his triceps. There’s no word yet on a timetable for his return.
Additionally, Dakota Kai noted in the same video that she will be out for a while following an apparent neck injury suffered when she took an Eclipse from Ember Moon onto a chair. It’ll be interesting to see if Kai realigns with Raquel Gonzalez upon her return.
As previously noted, Candice LeRae suffered a broken arm during the women’s WarGames match. Despite the injury, it looks like she will still appear on NXT regularly until she is cleared.
Check out WWE’s “Casualties of WarGames” video below:
Two Singles Matches, Contract Signing Set For WWE Friday Night SmackDown
Three items have been announced for this week’s new episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.
To make their TLC clash official, SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and Carmella will meet face-to-face for a contract signing. After weeks of attacks and back-and-forth dialogue, expect this confrontation to be anything but subtle.
Elsewhere, Big E will face Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn in a non-title bout. Should Big E score the win, that could put him in line for a title match at TLC. Additionally, another singles match with possible TLC implications will be Dolph Ziggler vs. Montez Ford.
We’ll have complete SmackDown coverage right here at ProWrestling.com.
Raw Tag Team Championship Match Announced For WWE TLC, Updated Card
WWE announced on Thursday that The New Day will once again defend the Raw Tag Team Championship against Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business. This clash will go down at WWE TLC on December 20.
BREAKING: @TrueKofi & @AustinCreedWins will clash with @Sheltyb803 & @CedricAlexander for the #WWERaw #TagTeamTitles at #WWETLC!
https://t.co/Jf4SciAGoX
— WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2020
A stipulation has not been named for the rematch at this time. The teams have feuded for weeks with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods retaining their titles twice in a row last month. On the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, Cedric Alexander scored a pinfall win over Kingston.
Six matches are now confirmed for the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs pay-per-view.
WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs
December 20, 2020
TLC Match for the WWE Title
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles
TLC Match for the Universal Title
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens
“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton
WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match
Nia Jax (c) & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Asuka & Lana
Smackdown Women’s Title Match
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella
Raw Tag Team Title Match
The New Day (c) vs. The Hurt Business
