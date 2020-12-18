Report: Triple H Working On New ‘Minor Leagues’ NXT Show

WrestlingInc is reporting that Triple H has created a team to head-up a new NXT show that would essentially work as a “minor leagues system” for the black-and-gold brand.

According to the report, Gabe Sapolsky is leading the team with agents and writers assigned by Triple H. The original goal was to launch the new show by early 2021, but that may be pushed back again.

The idea was described to Raj Giri as “NXT for NXT,” meaning the focus may be put back on the developmental talent honing their craft.

As previously reported, WWE is also working on plans to officially launch NXT India in the first part of 2021.