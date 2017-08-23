Report: Two Major WWE Stars Ask For Their Release

– According to The Dirty Sheets podcast, it appears due to several incidents within their time at WWE, both Rusev and Lana have reportedly asked for their release from the company.

The report indicated that after Rusev returned from injury, the plans were set for him to face Randy Orton for the WWE Title at Money In The Bank… however those plans were scrapped in favor of having Jinder Mahal win the title. Upon finally returning, he was dealt a loss against John Cena in a Flag Match at WWE Battleground, followed by a disappointing multi-second match against Randy Orton at SummerSlam.

It’s said things became increasingly more heated between Rusev and the WWE creative team, when The Bulgarian Brute expressed his frustration with the way he was being booked in the company.

There’s reportedly no issues between Orton and Rusev after their 9 second match at WWE SummerSlam and it’s said Orton likes Rusev and supported his decision to ask for his release.

Orton is also said to be frustrated with his current booking situation but has no interest in leaving due to the amount of money he is making.