Report: Two More Women’s Matches To Be Added To WrestleMania

The fate of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships will be decided in a series of matches across both nights of WrestleMania this year, according to a new report from PWInsider.

The report notes that WWE plans to hold a number one contender’s match during night one of WrestleMania, potentially with four different teams. The winners will go on to challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the titles on night two.

Jax and Baszler will face Raw Women’s Champion Asuka and her WrestleMania opponent Rhea Ripley on next week’s Monday Night Raw go-home show.

While the potential contenders were not specified, this week’s Raw saw Naomi get a win over Shayna Baszler after a ringside brawl broke out. Naomi’s current tag partner Lana was involved, as were Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose. Natalya and Tamina have also been looking for a title shot on Smackdown.

