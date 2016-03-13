Report – Two WWE Superstars Give Their Notice, Leaving This Year

It looks like another WWE Superstar other than Wade Barrett is planning to leave the company soon. During the latest edition of the Bryan and Vinny Show, host Bryan Alvarez said that Barrett is not the only talent to recently give notice of an upcoming exit to WWE. Barrett is reportedly set to leave the company after his current deal expires in June.

Per Alvarez, another currently unnamed WWE talent gave notice to WWE last week that he will not be re-upping with the company. According to him, some people will be “thrilled” to know this wrestler is leaving WWE.

In addition, Dave Meltzer has reportedly weighed on the story. He hasn’t heard confirmation of who the talent is, but he ruled out that it is Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler already recently signed a multi-year deal with the company after his last contract expired. Ziggler’s current contract still has some considerable time left on it.

As previously reported, Wade Barrett reportedly gave notice to WWE several weeks ago and will be leaving the company when his contract expires in the next few months. He’s been unhappy with his push as of late and wants out.