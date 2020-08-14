REPORT: WWE SummerSlam Taking Place At Amway Center In Orlando, Live TV Tapings Set To Resume

WWE SummerSlam will not be taking place at the company’s training facility in Orlando, multiple sources have confirmed, marking the first time since March that a full pay-per-view event will air outside of the Performance Center.

Florida-based journalist Jon Alba reports that the show will take place at the Amway Center in downtown Orlando. The building played host to more than 15,000 fans for the 2016 Royal Rumble, but as of now tickets are not being sold for the August 23 pay-per-view and WWE will maintain its closed set policy.

It has also been rumored that WWE would be resuming live television tapings in the near future, after pre-taping the last few months of shows at the P.C. WrestleVotes has now confirmed the return of live tapings.

“Strong sense of enthusiasm at the Performance Center today,” WrestleVotes noted on Twitter. “All TVs after this coming Monday’s RAW will indeed be live and from the Amway Center in Orlando. Some normalcy on the horizon.”