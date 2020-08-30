Reported Backstage Reaction To WWE’s ThunderDome Live Taping

The return to live taping and the WWE ThunderDome has certainly brought a lot of changes recently, but how did the WWE talent feel about it?
According to a report from Fightful.com, the answer is positive. The report states that while the talent didn’t find out until it was shared in the media they are hopeful that live taping will reduce late filming days that had been previously happening.
WWE made the move to return to live broadcasts of Raw and Smackdown this week at the Amway Center. The word we’ve heard from wrestlers thus far has been unanimously positive, as they’re hoping this results in shorter filming days. Some weeks of late, filming has continued past 1 am, and wrestlers and staff have been there all day. There is some concern over the unpredictable nature of the pandemic, and how that could affect shows. Everyone that Fightful spoke to actually heard the news online, and hadn’t even been given word of the move officially as of last week.
This is a far cry from the reception that Fightful heard back in April when WWE made the effort to go live again. This was well before WWE actually did testing, and were only conducting temperature checks, which had many of the roster worried. Those worried were rooted in reason, as we’d find out.