Reported Dates For Two More NXT Takeover Events In 2020

A report from PWInsider.com has revealed the expected two dates for future NXT Takeover events taking place in 2020.

However, neither of those dates are during WWE Survivor Series weekend, with that weekend currently being free of any WWE NXT show.

This is surprising as WWE has placed an NXT Takeover show on WWE Survivor Series weekend since 2015, with the annual WarGames shows having happened on that time slot since 2017.

Instead, it has been reported that the next event is set for October 4, as well as one final NXT Takeover show on Sunday, December 6. It is worth noting that neither of these shows has been officially confirmed by WWE at this point.