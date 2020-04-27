Reported Location For AEW’s Double Or Nothing PPV

It has been confirmed that AEW’s Double Or Nothing will be going ahead as planned on May 23rd, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the company is obviously having to make major changes.

The show is no longer able to take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas as has been planned, with the company having to create a plan B option.

According to a report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that location will be the Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. This is a location that AEW has used during Cornavirus originally, and will be returning to when the company returns to live tapings on May 6.

For clarities sake, Meltzer penned: “As of now, the May 23rd Double or Nothing pay-per-view will also be held in Jacksonville.”