Reported New Plans For The WWE Universal Championship Match At WWE WrestleMania 37

Following WWE Fastlane it has been reported that plans have changed for one of the major main event matches at WWE WrestleMania 37.

Roman Reigns was able to successfully defend his Universal Championship at WWE Fastlane, however, he did tap out during the match to Daniel Bryan’s Yes Lock. During that moment, the referee was unconscious, with Edge also having been knocked down by accident.

However, once he got back up, the Royal Rumble winner attacked both Bryan and Roman with a steel chair before walking away from the ring, with Roman rolling over onto Bryan to retain his title. It was initially expected that Roman would be going one on one with Edge for the Universal Championship at WWE WrestleMania 37, but that is no longer the plan.

According to Fightful.com’s Sean Ross Sapp, the plans for WWE WrestleMania 37 have now changed, with a triple threat match now being expected to take place. Daniel Bryan is expected to be joining the match and competing with the two men for the title, which WWE has been planning for over a month.

WWE WrestleMania 37 will be taking place over two nights again this year, on April 10 and 11, but it is unknown which night Roman Reigns’ title defense will happen on.