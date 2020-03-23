According to a report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, WWE had different WWE WrestleMania 36 plans for Bayley prior to the recent changes.

Bayley is set to defend her WWE SmackDown Women’s Title in a six-pack challenge against Tamina, Naomi, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, and Sasha Banks. However, that might not have been the original plans, at least according to Meltzer.

For clarification, Meltzer stated: “The company wanted to do Bayley and Sasha at WrestleMania and to their credit, given that there was no time to build it up, like literally this came up a week or two ago…So they kind of got it pushed with we’ll do the six-way which will be the start and then we’ll do the singles match when it’s not so rushed. So that’s kind of where that is.”

H/T to Cultaholic.com for the transcription.