Reported Plans For The Women’s Tag Team Title Match At WWE WrestleMania 36

In a new report from Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, the current plans for the Women’s Tag Team Championships will feature three teams at WWE WrestleMania 36.

The Kabuki Warriors will be defending their title at the Grandest Stage Of Them All, and according to the report that will come against both the Divas Of Doom, and Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

I asked if Alexa Bliss was the other, but I’m told Bliss/Cross will challenge Kabuki Warriors in addition to Divas of Doom in a thee-way tag. Sasha V Bayley was an original plan, but I’m told Sasha’s injury caused them to change course. — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) March 8, 2020

Featuring Bliss and Cross would make sense, as Alexa did call out the current champions on WWE SmackDown last week, seemingly starting to plant a seed about that feud.