Reported Plans For The Women’s Tag Team Title Match At WWE WrestleMania 36

In a new report from Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, the current plans for the Women’s Tag Team Championships will feature three teams at WWE WrestleMania 36.

The Kabuki Warriors will be defending their title at the Grandest Stage Of Them All, and according to the report that will come against both the Divas Of Doom, and Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

Featuring Bliss and Cross would make sense, as Alexa did call out the current champions on WWE SmackDown last week, seemingly starting to plant a seed about that feud.

