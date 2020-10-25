Reported Plans On A Current Top WWE Storyline *Potential Spoilers*

In an exclusive report by WrestlingInc.com, the current plans for one of WWE’s top storylines have been revealed.

Right now the storyline between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso is one of the most talked-about and popular rivalries that WWE has produced. According to the report, the current plan for this storyline is to actually have Jey Uso join forces with the current Universal Champion.

It isn’t known when that is expected to happen, but the report stated that the idea is for the angle to be a “if you can’t beat them, join them” situation. Jey is set to work as the henchman of the Tribal Chief with Roman being the provider and Jey will have to fall in line for him to provide for his own family.

It’s unclear how Jimmy Uso will fit into this storyline or when he will be medically cleared to return to action.

Of course, Jey Uso is set to go one on one with Roman Reigns tonight at WWE Hell In A Cell inside the steel structure in an I Quit Match for the Universal Championship, which will be the next chapter in this storyline.