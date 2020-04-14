Reported Reason For Austin Theory Staying On WWE Raw

Austin Theory is seemingly now a WWE Raw Superstar after sticking on the brand after WWE WrestleMania 36, despite Andrade returning.

Theory was originally brought to the main roster due to Andrade suffering an injury. He replaced the United States Champion for the WWE WrestleMania 36 Tag Team Championship match, but he has since stuck around.

Theory defeated Akira Tozawa on WWE Raw last night, despite Andrade returning, and he will be competing in a WWE Money In The Bank qualifying match next week against Aleister Black. Theory has seemingly become a full-time member of the brand now, joining Zelina Vega’s crew alongside Andrade and Angel Garza.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio discussed WWE’s decision to keep Theory on the red brand, noting it was very much a Paul Heyman decision.

Meltzer said: “This isn’t Vince, this is definitely Heyman, and he was brought up because they needed somebody for WrestleMania and they were impressed enough…They liked the idea of the three-person stable with Zelina Vega with Andrade, Garza and Austin Theory.” (H/T to Cultaholic.com for the transcription.)