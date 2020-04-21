Reported Reason Why The Romance Angle Between Liv Morgan & Lana Was Stopped

When Liv Morgan first returned to WWE, she did so at Lana and Rusev’s wedding in a romance angle with Lana, teasing that they had been together.

However, after they teased that, WWE then randomly just stopped referencing their romance and dropped the angle completely. While they did keep wrestling for a short period of time, they didn’t discuss the romance at all.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed the reason that the angle was dropped by WWE.

Meltzer said: “If you remember, Liv Morgan and Lana did one week of that and it was like dropped cold… From what I was told it was Paul looking for a spot in the wedding thing to pop people but there was no plan to follow up on it… It was just a way to get Liv Morgan up and running.”(H/T to Cultaholic.com for the transcription.)