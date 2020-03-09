Reported WWE WrestleMania 36 Plans For The WWE SmackDown Women’s Title

With the Road to WrestleMania now being the firm focus, a report has revealed the current plans for Bayley at WWE WrestleMania 36.

Bayley has been dominant as the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion, and she is set to walk into WWE WrestleMania 36 as the champion. While she recently claimed on WWE SmackDown that she is planning on skipping the show, that is obviously not the reality.

According to a report by Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, the current plan from WWE is to have Bayley defend the title in a six-pack challenge. The report adds that she will defend the title against; Sasha Banks, Naomi, Carmella, and Lacey Evans, while a sixth competitor hasn’t been identified yet.