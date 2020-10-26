WWE’s newest faction, Retribution, was given its first official outing during a WWE PPV at Hell In A Cell, but it didn’t end well for them.

During the WWE Hell In A Cell Kickoff show, Mustafa Ali called out The Hurt Business and challenged them to a one on one match on the PPV with one member of each group competing.

MVP then upped the stakes as Bobby Lashley competed, defending his United States Championship and it was Slapjack who was chosen to compete for the title.

However, Retribution’s poor start to life as official WWE Superstars continued as Lashley dominated the match and forced Slapjack to tap out to the Hurt Lock. To add insult to injury, Retribution’s attempted post-match attack also failed, as The Hurt Business dominated that one as well.