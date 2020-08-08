Retribution Invades WWE SmackDown & Causes Chaos With A Chainsaw

While they didn’t reveal their identities, WWE’s newest faction, Retribution made their presence known to end WWE SmackDown this week.

The new group were first teased on WWE Raw this week, but it would appear that they are not exclusive to the red brand. Throughout the night there were a few glitches again with microphones, such as during the Dirt Sheet segment, but at the end of the night, the group officially appeared.

With their faces totally covered, the identity of the group remains a mystery, but they appeared with weapons, causing chaos around the ringside area, swearing and intimidating people.

WWE commentators and camera crew ended up running to the back while members of the ‘audience’ were attacked and left lying by the faction. The group then used spray cans to tag all the plexiglass and the ring, while one member pulled out a chainsaw and cut through all the ropes.

The segment very much had a Nexus feel about it, and it has certainly got fans talking after the show ended.