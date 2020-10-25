Retribution Issues A Challenge To The Hurt Business For WWE Hell In A Cell

It appears we will be getting one more match tonight at WWE’s Hell In A Cell as Retribution has issued a challenge to The Hurt Business.

After being embarrassed by The Hurt Business on WWE Raw earlier this week, Mustafa Ali is out for revenge tonight. During the WWE Hell In A Cell Kickoff show, Ali and the rest of Retribution appeared backstage to set a challenge to their rivals.

Ali called out The Hurt Business leader, MVP to pick a member of his group to go one on one with a member of Retribution tonight on the main card of WWE Hell In A Cell. Which member of each group will step up for singles action? That remains to be seen.