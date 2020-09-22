RETRIBUTION Makes In-Ring Debut On WWE Raw As SLAPJACK, MACE & T-BAR … Yes, Seriously

RETRIBUTION was once again the talk of WWE Raw on social media this Monday evening, but not always for the most flattering of reasons.

Last week it was reported that the mysterious masked group was made up of disgruntled former NXT Superstars and WWE Performance Center trainees, with Dominik Dijakovic, Mia Yim, Mercedes Martinez, Dio Madden and Shane Thorne at its core.

With reporters outing the group’s identity WWE decided to run with it this week, fitting four out of the five with new masks that did very little to disguise their faces. The fifth, believed to be Thorne, was wearing a hockey mask leading to a fair amount of argument online over whether or not it was actually him.

After appearing in multiple segments throughout the show, beating down wrestlers and employees backstage, RETRIBUTION made their long-awaited in-ring debut in a six-man tag team match, squaring up against The Hurt Business’ Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.

Oh, did we forget to mention that for some inexplicable reason the five main members of RETRIBUTION have been signed to full-time WWE contracts? Because that’s a thing now.

It’s difficult to compete in a WWE match without proper names, but rather than continue on with the given names some of these recognizable wrestlers have been using to compete on live television for the past year, the decision was made to name three of them… SLAPJACK, MACE and T-BAR.

RETRIBUTION also refuses to use lowercase letters. They won’t have it.

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1308238803061157888?s=20