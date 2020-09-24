Retribution Member Takes A Shot At CM Punk: “You Are A Coward”

After CM Punk mocked Slapjack’s mask, Retribution member, T-Bar has responded to the former WWE Superstar, taking a shot at him.

Punk had made out that Slapjack’s mask was used from a paper plate in catering and T-Bar (Dominik Djiakovic) took exception to that. He called out Punk, calling him a coward and how he might tease being the Retribution leader, but they won’t follow him due to how he was a failure with the New Nexus.

T-Bar then warned Punk that they will destroy him, if he ever turns up.