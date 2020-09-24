Retribution Member Takes A Shot At CM Punk: “You Are A Coward”

After CM Punk mocked Slapjack’s mask, Retribution member, T-Bar has responded to the former WWE Superstar, taking a shot at him.
Punk had made out that Slapjack’s mask was used from a paper plate in catering and T-Bar (Dominik Djiakovic) took exception to that. He called out Punk, calling him a coward and how he might tease being the Retribution leader, but they won’t follow him due to how he was a failure with the New Nexus.
T-Bar then warned Punk that they will destroy him, if he ever turns up.
To @CMPunk: You mock my brother SLAPJACK because you are a coward like every current and former @WWE Superstar. You tease leading RETRIBUTION but we will not follow you to failure like your New Nexus. We will destroy this place piece by piece, including you if you ever show up. pic.twitter.com/doDTTmiExW
— T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) September 23, 2020