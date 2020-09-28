‘RETRIBUTION’ Members Quarantined, Not Cleared For Monday Night Raw

The five core members of WWE’s RETRIBUTION faction will not be appearing live on Monday Night Raw this evening.

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet first reported the news that the five Superstars representing the masked anarchist collective will be under quarantine for the next two weeks, after coming into contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.

https://twitter.com/ryansatin/status/1310664532658798592?s=20

It was just last week on Monday Night Raw that three male members of the group revealed themselves as MACE (Dio Madden), SLAPJACK (Shane Thorne) and T-BAR (Dominik Dijakovic).

Later in the week, Mia Yim created a new Twitter account using the name RECKONING, and a new trademark filing from WWE reveals that the fifth member, Mercedes Martinez, will likely be using the name RETALIATION going forward.

Satin reports that all five members did in fact take COVID-19 tests that came back negative. WWE released a statement following a recent outbreak of the disease: