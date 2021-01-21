RETRIBUTION Members Reportedly Offered New WWE Contracts In 2020

Will Hobbs has revealed that he actually turned down an offer from WWE following his first appearance with AEW.

The current Team Taz member worked a dark match for WWE several years ago, against Baron Corbin, and he did receive a WWE tryout with the company. However, despite that tryout, WWE didn’t contact him, claiming they had nothing for him at that time.

That was until he made his first appearance on AEW television, which led to WWE reaching out to him. However, Hobbs revealed that he turned them down.