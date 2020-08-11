RETRIBUTION Returns To Monday Night Raw And… Causes Minor Property Damage

The masked group known only as RETRIBUTION reemerged this evening on Monday Night Raw. After the mysterious vandals caused serious damage to the Performance Center at the end of Friday Night Smackdown, they returned once again to… break a window.

A video ran on Raw showing RETRIBUTION outside of the training facility, throwing a cinder block through one of the windows. They actually threw two cinder blocks.

Oh, and the mob also flipped over a car in the parking lot – although apparently the camera crew was too slow to actually capture them doing anything impressive.

Given how many times Braun Strowman alone has done things like this, it’s a wonder anyone still parks anywhere near the Performance Center.