RETRIBUTION Taps Out & Gets Mauled By The Fiend In Another Rough Night At The Office

The collective known as RETRIBUTION has tried to present itself as an unstoppable swarm of vengeance, only to be stopped in its tracks by inconsistent and peculiar WWE decision making on a weekly basis.

During their first month or so as a nameless gang of mild nuisances, the group was seen occasionally vandalizing the WWE Performance Center, before moving on to committing acts of physical violence against backstage employees and random Superstars.

No one in the company seemed to really care that RETRIBUTION was destroying the P.C., and later the new WWE ThunderDome structure at the Amway Center. They weren’t exactly taken more seriously after being saddled with names like “T-BAR” and… “SLAPJACK”.

More recently the faction began picking up a little steam, working with the red hot Hurt Business after receiving “official” WWE contracts – something fans are still confused about. The war between two factions led to the shocking reveal of former Cruiserweight Champion Mustafa Ali as RETRIBUTION’s leader, just two weeks ago.

Ali was supposed to explain his actions last week, when RETRIBUTION was drafted to the Raw brand, but the segment was cut from the show, likely due to time restrictions from the super-stacked WWE Draft special. Fans were hopeful he would get that chance to talk this week on Raw, especially after an eight-man tag team match was announced between the two groups.

While the action was intense, RETRIBUTION suffered another frustrating loss – and if we’re being brutally honest, they did NOT look good in defeat. Not only did the big T-BAR actually tap out to U.S. Champion Bobby Lashley clean in the middle of the ring, but the entire stable was brutally assaulted by “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt just seconds after their defeat.

