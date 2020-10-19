RETRIBUTION vs Hurt Business Announced For Monday Night Raw

WWE has announced a blockbuster eight-man tag team match for tonight’s season premiere of Monday Night Raw on the USA Network.

It will be all four members of The Hurt Business – WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, MVP, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander – taking on four members of RETRIBUTION, including its recently revealed leader Mustafa Ali.

Ali was revealed as the group’s head two weeks ago on Raw, after manipulating members of The Hurt Business throughout the show. He was originally intended to explain his actions last week, but the segment was cut from the broadcast, likely due to time restraints.